Richard "Dick" Sadler
Battle Creek - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Richard "Dick" Sadler, age 81, of Battle Creek on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born in Sharon, Connecticut, on July 5, 1936 to Elaine and Thomas Sadler. He grew up in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, and after high school graduation joined, and was honorably discharged, from the United States Navy. He attended Michigan State University, receiving a BA degree in Economics, and then spent many years working in Marketing and Sales. Dick leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara, his daughter Catherine Lamothe, and sons Richard (Karen) Sadler, and Steven (Catherine) Sadler, as well as six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild, and his "furbaby" Sophie. Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, playing tennis and golf, sailing, and Michigan State football and basketball. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Graveside Service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend please gather in the assembly area prior to the service time. Memorial tribute donations may be made to or the Humane Society of South-Central Michigan. Arrangements are by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 8, 2019