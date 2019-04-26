Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall
26 Arbor Church
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church
26 Arbor Church
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Packard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Van "Dick" Packard


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Van "Dick" Packard Obituary
Richard Van "Dick" Packard

Battle Creek - Richard Van "Dick" Packard of Battle Creek, MI, age 79, died suddenly Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at his residence from natural causes. Dick, the son of Starr Van and Laura Ann (Ward) Packard, was born in Battle Creek on September 14, 1939; was a lifetime area resident and 1958 graduate of Kellogg High School, Richland, MI. He served his Country honorably and nobly in the United States Navy as a Radarman 2nd Class aboard the USS Herbert J. Thomas (DDR-833). Dick retired in 1993 after 28 years of faithful service at the Fisher Body Plant of Kalamazoo, MI, where he had been a Metallurgist. Dick was a 30-year member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Battle Creek; and has faithfully served as Sunday School Superintendent and a Past President and Treasurer of the Congregation. He enjoyed military history and computers.

Dick was united to the "Love of his Life," the former Patricia Ann Muske in Bangor, MI on April 4, 1964. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Pat; his two daughters, Dawn Marie (Mike) Coeur and Wendy Lynn (Dave) Smith, both of Battle Creek; three precious grandsons, Ryan (Alissa) Smith, Chris (Jenny) Coeur and Aaron (Amanda) Coeur; two great granddaughters; two great grandsons and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Walker and his brother, Stan Packard.

The Memorial Service to celebrate Dick's life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 p.m. in the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Cary P. Grant, officiating. Dick's celebration will continue immediately following the Service in the Church Fellowship Hall with a time of fellowship, visitation and a light lunch. Final interment will be held in Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI with the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Fort Custer Honor Guard bestowing full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's honor may directed to the Church Memorial Fund, 26 Arbor Street, Battle Creek, MI 49015. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Dick's family. Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Dick may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now