Richard Van "Dick" Packard



Battle Creek - Richard Van "Dick" Packard of Battle Creek, MI, age 79, died suddenly Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at his residence from natural causes. Dick, the son of Starr Van and Laura Ann (Ward) Packard, was born in Battle Creek on September 14, 1939; was a lifetime area resident and 1958 graduate of Kellogg High School, Richland, MI. He served his Country honorably and nobly in the United States Navy as a Radarman 2nd Class aboard the USS Herbert J. Thomas (DDR-833). Dick retired in 1993 after 28 years of faithful service at the Fisher Body Plant of Kalamazoo, MI, where he had been a Metallurgist. Dick was a 30-year member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Battle Creek; and has faithfully served as Sunday School Superintendent and a Past President and Treasurer of the Congregation. He enjoyed military history and computers.



Dick was united to the "Love of his Life," the former Patricia Ann Muske in Bangor, MI on April 4, 1964. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Pat; his two daughters, Dawn Marie (Mike) Coeur and Wendy Lynn (Dave) Smith, both of Battle Creek; three precious grandsons, Ryan (Alissa) Smith, Chris (Jenny) Coeur and Aaron (Amanda) Coeur; two great granddaughters; two great grandsons and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Walker and his brother, Stan Packard.



The Memorial Service to celebrate Dick's life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 p.m. in the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Cary P. Grant, officiating. Dick's celebration will continue immediately following the Service in the Church Fellowship Hall with a time of fellowship, visitation and a light lunch. Final interment will be held in Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI with the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Fort Custer Honor Guard bestowing full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's honor may directed to the Church Memorial Fund, 26 Arbor Street, Battle Creek, MI 49015. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Dick's family. Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Dick may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary