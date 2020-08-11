Richard Vern Thurtle
Battle Creek, MI - Richard, age 79, peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, August 9, 2020.
Richard was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on August 14, 1940, the son of Cecil William and Leona Elizabeth (Wessels) Thurtle. He was a lifelong Battle Creek resident and a 1958 graduate of St. Philip High School. He earned an Associate's Degree in Applied Sciences from Kellogg Community College. Richard honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963, mostly with security in Taiwan. He was employed by Hydreco in Galesburg in assembly and shipping from 1964 until 1989, when the plant was closed.
Surviving are his sister, Mary C. (Richard) Bayerl of Northville, MI; brother, Joseph E. Thurtle of Burlington, MI; one niece, Judith Thurtle; six nephews, John (Missy) Anderson, Peter (Linda) Anderson, Joseph (Jenn) Bayerl, Thomas (Sharon) Bayerl, James Thurtle, Jeffrey (Christina) Thurtle and their families. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet E. Anderson; sister-in-law, Jean A. Thurtle and nephew, Raymond Bayerl.
Richard was a lifelong member of St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for the 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass for many years. While in school, he served as an altar server. He was an amateur "ham" radio operator for many years and his call letters were N8GDM. Richard enjoyed golfing, hunting, camping and was a fan of Michigan State, the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. Since he never married and didn't have children of his own, he always enjoyed joining his brother's and sister's families for camping trips, cruises and family outings. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida and the West Coast to visit friends. Richard will be remembered as being kind and generous especially for the loving care he gave his mother at home in her later years.
Richard's family will greet friends on Thursday, August 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Due to government restrictions, the private, family Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home and may be viewed via Livestream by visiting https://vimeo.com/event/219759
or the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care Facebook page. Final interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Battle Creek with the United States Army Honor Guard bestowing military honors. Memorial contributions in Richard's honor may be directed to St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, 112 Capital Avenue N.E., Battle Creek, MI 49017.
