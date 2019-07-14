Services
Battle Creek - Richard Edward Vincent, 90, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1928, the son of Lawrence G. Vincent and Marjorie E. (Wilbur) Vincent. Richard was a Battle Creek High School graduate on 1947. In December, 1950, Richard married Elizabeth Douglas in Colorado Springs, CO. He served in the US Army from 1950-1952, stationed in Salzburg, Austria, and was promoted to Staff Sergeant. After his military service, Richard returned home and started his plumbing career as a third generation plumber. In 1961, he began working for the VA Hospital and worked there for 32 years, retiring in 1992.

Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth L. (Douglas) Vincent; 4 children, Michael (Victoria) Vincent, Cheryl (Tim) Flo, Mark (Rose) Vincent and Lisa (Robert) Markos; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Gloria, Shirley, and Beverly.

He enjoyed watching nature and feeding the birds and squirrels; as well as spending quality time with his family, grandchildren and friends. He loved music, playing the accordion, piano and organ by ear.

The funeral service was held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 12:30 pm, with the family receiving friends an hour before the service. A private family service took place in the Fort Custer National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to Glenn Arbor Hospice. Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 14, 2019
