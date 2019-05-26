Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Eddinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. "Speed" Eddinger


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard W. "Speed" Eddinger Obituary
Richard W. "Speed" Eddinger

Battle Creek - Richard W. "Speed" Eddinger, 90, of Battle Creek, died May 22, 2019. Speed was born July 26, 1928 in Battle Creek to LaVerne and Myrtle (Fields) Eddinger. After graduating from Lakeview High School, Speed joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. A long-time business owner, Speed owned the Speed's Coffee Shop in Battle Creek, Lakeview, Verona Rd., Kalamazoo, Urbandale, Hastings and Charlotte. He also owned the Lakewood Inn, Tavern in the Park and Someplace Else. He started the business in 1953 and sold it upon his retirement in 1991.

Speed married Barbara Govier in 1953; the marriage ended in divorce. After 27 years of courtship, he married the former Barbara Franklin in 1991. After selling the business, Speed and Barbara built a retirement home in Belaire, MI where they lived for 25 years until health problems forced them to move back to Battle Creek to be closer to family.

Speed and Barbara enjoyed traveling all over the world and wintered in the Florida Keys since the 1970's. They traveled to Alaska every year for 20 years. Speed loved fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling and his cats. He and Barbara loved their new home on Beadle Lake. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1585 in Big Pike Key, FL, V.F.W. in Key West, FL. and the American Legion Post #298 in Battle Creek.

Speed is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Shanon Legg and Michael Eddinger; step-children, Debra (Roy) Bowling, Richard Franklin, and Ellen (Brett) Frazier; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Jennifer Hawk.

A graveside service to celebrate Speed's life will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28th at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Farley Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Memorial donations may be made to the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now