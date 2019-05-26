Richard W. "Speed" Eddinger



Battle Creek - Richard W. "Speed" Eddinger, 90, of Battle Creek, died May 22, 2019. Speed was born July 26, 1928 in Battle Creek to LaVerne and Myrtle (Fields) Eddinger. After graduating from Lakeview High School, Speed joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. A long-time business owner, Speed owned the Speed's Coffee Shop in Battle Creek, Lakeview, Verona Rd., Kalamazoo, Urbandale, Hastings and Charlotte. He also owned the Lakewood Inn, Tavern in the Park and Someplace Else. He started the business in 1953 and sold it upon his retirement in 1991.



Speed married Barbara Govier in 1953; the marriage ended in divorce. After 27 years of courtship, he married the former Barbara Franklin in 1991. After selling the business, Speed and Barbara built a retirement home in Belaire, MI where they lived for 25 years until health problems forced them to move back to Battle Creek to be closer to family.



Speed and Barbara enjoyed traveling all over the world and wintered in the Florida Keys since the 1970's. They traveled to Alaska every year for 20 years. Speed loved fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling and his cats. He and Barbara loved their new home on Beadle Lake. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1585 in Big Pike Key, FL, V.F.W. in Key West, FL. and the American Legion Post #298 in Battle Creek.



Speed is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Shanon Legg and Michael Eddinger; step-children, Debra (Roy) Bowling, Richard Franklin, and Ellen (Brett) Frazier; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Jennifer Hawk.



A graveside service to celebrate Speed's life will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28th at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Farley Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Memorial donations may be made to the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.