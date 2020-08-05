1/1
Richard William Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard William Hayes

Chattanooga, TN - Richard William Hayes, 81, of Chattanooga died August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born April 23, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Simon and Emily Hayes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Kay Hayes; and their son, Daniel Hayes.

Mr. Hayes' world revolved around his children and grandchildren. He was a mentor to many young men in sports and business. In high school, he was Chicago Area All-star Short Stop and played shortstop in the All-Star game at Wrigley Field. He was in the Thornton High School Hall of Fame for Basketball and Baseball. He was an avid sportsman especially enjoying golf, hockey, and baseball. He attended Southern Illinois University.

Survivors include his son, Tim Hayes; grandchildren, Katey (DJ Sherrit) Hayes, Ashley Hayes, Jordan (Cody McGee) Hayes, Anderson Hayes, Maknezie Hayes, and Devan Hayes; great grandchildren, Daniel Hayes and Elliot Hayes; brother, Bill (Joan) Hayes; and a daughter-in-law, Rochelle Hayes.

Due to circumstances with Covid 19, family services will be private.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel
5401 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
4236982541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved