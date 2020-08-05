Richard William Hayes
Chattanooga, TN - Richard William Hayes, 81, of Chattanooga died August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born April 23, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Simon and Emily Hayes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Kay Hayes; and their son, Daniel Hayes.
Mr. Hayes' world revolved around his children and grandchildren. He was a mentor to many young men in sports and business. In high school, he was Chicago Area All-star Short Stop and played shortstop in the All-Star game at Wrigley Field. He was in the Thornton High School Hall of Fame for Basketball and Baseball. He was an avid sportsman especially enjoying golf, hockey, and baseball. He attended Southern Illinois University.
Survivors include his son, Tim Hayes; grandchildren, Katey (DJ Sherrit) Hayes, Ashley Hayes, Jordan (Cody McGee) Hayes, Anderson Hayes, Maknezie Hayes, and Devan Hayes; great grandchildren, Daniel Hayes and Elliot Hayes; brother, Bill (Joan) Hayes; and a daughter-in-law, Rochelle Hayes.
Due to circumstances with Covid 19, family services will be private.
Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
.