Rick J. Labrecque
Battle Creek - Rick J. Labrecque, 66, of Battle Creek, MI and Ft. Myers, FL died on Friday, May 29th. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a courageous three-month battle with bile duct cancer.
Rick is survived by numerous family members including his six siblings: Randy Labrecque (Jan), Don Labrecque (Joscelyn), Dan Labrecque (Susie), Michelle Ebright (Bill), David Labrecque (Sonya), and Doug LaBrecque.
A 1971 Lakeview High School graduate, Rick worked for Baker Instruments as a field service engineer calling on hospitals, labs, and doctor's offices. He worked for 12 years in the bowling industry and many years at Kellogg's before settling into his chosen career of restaurant ownership.
He was the owner/operator of Penn Station and Planet Pizza before he purchased The Moonraker Restaurant on Beadle Lake Rd in 2000. (The restaurant plans to re-open after the Covid-19 mandate is lifted.) For the last seven years he also owned the Moonraker West (formerly The Hunt Club) which he recently sold. In the last few months of his life, Rick openly expressed his gratitude and thanks to his Moonraker staff, customers, and family.
Rick had many years of enjoyment with various golfing buddies in Battle Creek and in Florida. Beneath his tough and competitive exterior, Rick was a tender and generous soul to those who knew him best. Just three weeks ago Rick said, "Every day I am alive is a bonus. I have been very fortunate"
There will be a graveside service for immediate family at Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, June 5th
** A recording of the services will be uploaded afterwards at https://www.kempffuneralhome.com for friends to view and express their sympathy to the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Battle Creek Country Club at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services Battle Creek, 2838 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015.
Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to leave a message to the family.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers you remember Rick with memorial donations to the Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools Foundation at bcacs.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.