Robbie Marie Bilbrey
Battle Creek - Robbie M. (Smith) Bilbrey, 82, passed from this life on September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Robbie was born in Monterey, Tennessee on December 11, 1936 to Carlen and Myrtie (Cox) Smith. She moved to Battle Creek as a child where she remained a lifelong resident until her death. Always the entrepreneur, Robbie ran the family rental home business for many years. Later in life, she ran a home-based daycare oftentimes working 12 hours a day. Robbie was a life-long member of the Potter's House Church formerly known as Apostolic Tabernacle. She attended the inaugural service over 70 years ago as the child of one of the founding members. Over time Robbie served in several positions including church board member, Sunday school director, teacher, Sunday school bus driver, lady's ministry director, pianist, and hospitality coordinator. Robbie loved Apostolic truth and passed that love for Jesus and truth down to three generations of family as well as to others. She was a prayer warrior and avid bible reader. Robbie was a tenacious fighter for the underdog and underprivileged-whether it was helping a struggling mother needing extra time to pay the rent, picking up children in poverty on her Sunday School van route, or keeping small children for single working mothers- Robbie always went the extra mile to assist those in need. One of Robbie's favorite pastimes was enjoying the wildlife at her country home of 55 years. She also enjoyed talking every day to her children (BRIT)! Robbie is survived by her children Cheryl (Phillip) Wells of Battle Creek, Rev. Dr. Bobbi (David) Morehead of Battle Creek, Rev. Darrel (Tonya) Bilbrey of Washington, DC; grandchildren Britani (Evan) Greninger, Tauren (Lorna) Wells, Rose Marie Morehead, Atticus Bilbrey; great grandchildren Kanaan Wells, Lawson Wells, Navy Wells, Amelia Greninger; aunt/sister Doris (Grady) Speck. She is preceded in death by her parents Carlen and Myrtie Smith, a brother Jim Smith, and ex-husband and lifelong friend Bobby D. Bilbrey. A viewing will be held Saturday, September 14th from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Potter's House Church, 226 Capital Avenue, NE, Battle Creek. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15th at the church with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family interment will be held at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Charitable contributions in her name can be made to Save Our Children c/o The Potters House Church. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019