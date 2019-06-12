|
Robert E. St. Clair
Battle Creek - Robert E. St. Clair, age 73, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Family will receive friends at the Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services, Battle Creek on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Chuck Winter officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to .
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 12, 2019