Services
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave SW
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269)-979-3838
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave SW
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave SW
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Clair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. St. Clair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. St. Clair Obituary
Robert E. St. Clair

Battle Creek - Robert E. St. Clair, age 73, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away surrounded by his loving family.

Family will receive friends at the Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services, Battle Creek on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Chuck Winter officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now