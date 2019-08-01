|
Robert J. Brisky
Battle Creek - Robert J. Brisky, age 87 of Battle Creek, passed away on July 28, 2019 in Grand Blanc with his wife Barbara at his side. Bob was born on May 14, 1932 in Copper City, MI to parents Samuel and Veronica (Stimac) Brisky. He graduated from Western Michigan and University of Dayton. Bob spent 40 years as a Marianist Teaching Brother. He married Barbara Schlaud of Grand Blanc in April 1994. Bob enjoyed learning of others. He was always enquiring and could (and would) speak to anyone. He had the kindest soul and love for life. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving and caring man. Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara of Battle Creek; his brother, Fred of Sarasota, FL. He was preceded in death by his brothers: William and Jim. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 12 noon on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Hill Funeral Home, 11723 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NRDC Natural Resource Defense Council. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hillfh.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019