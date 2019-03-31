Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert J. O'Brien Jr. Obituary
Robert J. O'Brien, Jr.

Battle Creek - Robert J. O'Brien, Jr., age 91, of Battle Creek, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Reflections. He was born June 7, 1927 in Sturgis, Michigan the son of Robert J. and Mary Jane (VanZile) O'Brien. Bob was a 1945 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School and following graduation served in the U.S. Army from 1945 - 1947. For over 20 years, he worked as a groundskeeper at Bailey Park retiring in 1989. Bob was the longest standing member of Eagles Lodge #299, joining in September of 1947. He worked Bingo for many years and was active in amateur sports in Battle Creek. On July 3, 1951 he was married to Wilda Jean (Miller) and she preceded him in death on August 21, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Patricia O'Brien and Sandra Cipcic and a brother Jack A. O'Brien. Bob is survived by two daughters: Carol (Gary) Hall of Battle Creek and Mary (Dan) Kelly-Dailey of Galesburg; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother Jerry E. O'Brien of Battle Creek; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with interment following at Fort Custer National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The family requests memorial contributions be given to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Eagles Lodge #299. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
