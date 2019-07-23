|
Robert J. Vanderveen
Battle Creek - Robert J. Vanderveen, age 71, of Battle Creek, passed away on July 21, 2019 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. He was born on January 30, 1948 in Battle Creek, the son of Robert G. and Marion (France) Vanderveen. Robert was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Springfield High School in 1966. Robert was formerly employed by United Steel and Wire for 17 years. He retired from the Battle Creek VA Medical Center where he worked in the food and nutrition department. He served in the United States Army from December 1967 to July 1969. He enjoyed building and racing motorcycles, his Camaro, Nascar, camping with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and meeting his group of friends at the Lux Café. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; Carl Boyer, brother; Gregory Boyer and grandmother Ola Weeder. Robert was united in marriage on January 17, 1970 to Karen Burrill at St. Joseph Catholic Church, she survives. Also surviving are his daughters; Melanie (Mark) Burke of Battle Creek, Leslie (Jeff) Robey of Kalamazoo, brothers; Michael Boyer and Gerald (Jackie) Vanderveen both of Battle Creek, and Brian (Birim) Boyer of Gross Point Park, special friends; Terry Jackson and Stan Robinson, grandchildren; Courtney (John Bates) Smith, Lauren (Logan) Mulvaine, Alex (Ashley Kasten) Smith, Blake Robey, Jeffrey (Michelle) Burke, great grandchildren; Evelyn Bates, Oliver Mulvaine, Stella Grace Mulvaine, Monica (Brennan) Sullivan. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Memorial services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home, Deacon Paul Fifer officiating, with interment to follow at Fort Custer national Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Talons Out Honor Flight. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 23, 2019