|
|
Robert James Adkins
Battle Creek - Robert James Adkins, 77, of Battle Creek passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born January 17, 1943 in Battle Creek, the son of Paul and Emma (Hamilton) Adkins. Bob started his working career with the Battle Creek Enquirer at the age of 7. He was their youngest carrier and kept his initial paper route until he graduated high school. Bob delivered papers for 11 years before he decided to switch departments and become a wholesale collector. Bob started his butchering career at Leo's Supermarket, and then moved to Steedman's Grocery and finished his meat cutting career at Top Kut Meats. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1968. Bob married Dianne Huff on October 18, 1963. Dianne preceded him in death on March 16, 2015. Bob and Dianne were foster parents for 10 years and fostered 39 children. He and Dianne enjoyed tending to their many flower beds and spending time with friends and family. Bob was inducted in to the Urbandale Elementary Schools Hall of Fame for his contribution to almost all of the school's activities. His efforts were lauded as being "above and beyond the call of duty." Bob had the biggest heart and was truly "one of a kind".
He is survived by his sons, Pall (Dory) Adkins and Reece (Cindy) Adkins; siblings, Richard (Sandra) Adkins, Lois Spyker, Ronald "Dean" Adkins, Russell (Candi) Adkins, Roger (Cindy) Adkins, Cheryle (Dan) Wells, Randel Adkins, and Ralph (Bonny) Adkins; brother-in-law, Howard Chism; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Paula Adkins and Joyce Chism; and brother-in-law, Spike Spyker.
Visitation will be Monday, March 16th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10:00 AM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. Burial will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be made to . Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020