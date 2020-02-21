|
|
Robert L. Rayburn
Battle Creek - Robert (Rob) Leon Rayburn was born on May 30,1974 in Battle Creek Michigan. He was the first beloved son of Landell Leon and Sheila Rayburn of Athens, MI and big brother of Jared Rayburn of Kalamazoo, MI and Darcy Miholer of Boca Raton, FL. Rob was a graduate of Family Altar Christian School, and attended Kellogg Community College. He went on to a career at UPS, where he was loved and valued by his coworkers and his clients. He could be recognized at every stop for his pleasant conversations and witty anecdotes. After his retirement from UPS, he pursued his real estate interest with Pearse Realty.
Even beyond his career interests, was Rob's love of family and friends. His favorite times were those spent camping, fishing, hunting, and attending school or sporting events with his children, nieces and nephews. When he wasn't with family, he was most likely on the phone with them…sometimes for hours, reminiscing, planning the next gathering, or making jokes. Those jokes, as well as many pranks will always be remembered because he made it a point to teach them to the next generation. It is by them that he will be missed the most.
Robert was preceded in death by his unborn child, and grandparents Hurbert Leon and Marieda Rayburn, and Chuck and Kathryn Rogers. He is survived by sons Braxton Rivera, Tristen Rivera, and Clayton Rayburn; parents Landell Leon and Sheila Rayburn; siblings Jared (Dasha) Rayburn, Darcy (Zach) Miholer; nieces Mckenzie Miholer, Esperanza Sanchez, Maycie Miholer, and Ariel Rayburn; nephews Bailey Miholer, Canaan Rayburn, Charlie Leon Miholer, Jordan Williams, and Jared Rayburn Jr. and many dear grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In accordance with Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Rd, Battle Creek. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020