Robert "Bob" Lee Bivens
Robert "Bob" Lee Bivens, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Bob was born in Toledo, OH and spent most of his life living in Battle Creek, MI. and then Lexington, KY. He excelled as a baseball and basketball player at Battle Creek Central H.S. and Western Michigan University. Bob married the "love of his life" Patricia "Pat" Roderick in 1956 and soon after started their family which includes 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren at last count. One of his greatest joys was to watch his children and grandchildren compete and play their favorite sports. Bob was also a lifelong University of Michigan fan overcoming the unfortunate circumstance of being born in OH. Bob's professional career started as a Sales Manager for the Bivens Potato Chip Company before moving on to the Clark Equipment Company where he spent 32 years before retiring in 1994. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Russell Bivens and Mary (Fuller) Bivens and his brothers Richard and Jack. He is survived by Pat, his loving and loyal wife of 64 years, his 4 children, Steve (Liz) Bivens, Mike (Mo) Bivens, Cathy (Jack) Hillard, Debbie (Mike) Botkin, and his nephew Rick Bivens, his 11 grandchildren, Morgan, Mindy, Mark, Jack, Brett, Drew, Meredith, Taylor, Alex, Luke and Jake, and 10 great-grandchildren. Bob Bivens will forever be remembered for being a man of honesty and integrity, a loving and compassionate husband, father, and grandfather, for putting family first and being there when needed, for being a loyal and trusted friend, and especially for a sense of humor that entertained and delighted us all. We love you and will carry you in our thoughts and hearts forever!
"An athlete and wit combined. A nicer guy is hard to find." - High School Yearbook 1952
A memorial service will be held 6:00pm Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 at Kerr Brothers - Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until the service time on Fri. at the funeral home. In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019