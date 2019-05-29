|
|
Robert Lee Williams
Albion - Robert Lee Williams, age 24 of Jeffersonville, Indiana formerly of Albion passed away on
Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born July 6, 1994 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Varoni and Felice (Chatman) Williams.
Robert Lee is survived by his parents; brothers, VaRoni Lov Williams Jr. and Jamar Lovon Williams.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion, MI 49224 with Family Hour starting at 11:00AM prior to the service with Pastor Fred H. Alexander Jr. officiating. Interment to follow at Albion Memory Gardens.
To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 29, 2019