Services
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
811 Finley Dr
Albion, MI 49224
(517) 629-7050
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
811 Finley Drive
Albion, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
811 Finley Drive
Albion, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Williams


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Lee Williams Obituary
Robert Lee Williams

Albion - Robert Lee Williams, age 24 of Jeffersonville, Indiana formerly of Albion passed away on

Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born July 6, 1994 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Varoni and Felice (Chatman) Williams.

Robert Lee is survived by his parents; brothers, VaRoni Lov Williams Jr. and Jamar Lovon Williams.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion, MI 49224 with Family Hour starting at 11:00AM prior to the service with Pastor Fred H. Alexander Jr. officiating. Interment to follow at Albion Memory Gardens.

To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now