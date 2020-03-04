|
|
Robert Lee Willoughby
Clayton, NC - Robert Lee Willoughby of Clayton, North Carolina went into the arms of his heavenly father on February 28, 2020 after a 37 year battle with a rare lung disease (Sarcoidosis).
Rob was born May 18, 1947 in Battle Creek, Michigan and was proceeded in death by his parents, Glenna and Robert F. Willoughby also of Battle Creek.
After graduating from Lakeview High School in 1965, Rob served in the Navy from 1966 to1970. He was stationed in Long Beach, California and served 3 tours in Vietnam.
Rob married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Taber, on April 12, 1969 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He retired from the Kellogg Company in 2000 after 30 years of service.
Rob was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and the American Legion of Clayton, North Carolina. He enjoyed golfing, wood working and spending time with his family. Rob could fix anything.
Rob and Sandi recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by their friends and family. They have 3 sons, Greg (Jennifer), Ryan (Ashley) and Jerry and their precious grandchildren, Lee, Autumn, Connor and Delaney. Also surviving are his brother Chris (Becki), brother-in-law Bryon (Nancy) and many other close family members and friends.
A memorial service with Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 11am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 4057 US Highway 70 Business West, Clayton, NC 27520.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Legion Post #71, 1300 Main Street, Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Willoughby family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020