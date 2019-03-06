Resources
Battle Creek - Robert Leon Smith, age 83, passed away in Houston, TX, on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1935 in Battle Creek, MI. On October 5, 1957 he married Shirley. Robert was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in October 1948. He dedicated his life to helping others learn about Jehovah God. In 1956 he attended the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead and was a missionary in Honduras, Central America. He loved reading the Bible daily and listening to music. He will be missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley of 61 years, children Mark (Ana), Michelle (James), Paul (Yan), and Tasha (Corey); grandchildren Natalia (Marcell), Ryan (Gloria), Jordan, Austin (Shelby), and Emily; great grandchildren Silas and Gideon. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Florence.

A memorial service will be held. Information will be available at a later date.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
