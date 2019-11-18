|
Robert M. Moon
Battle Creek - Robert M. Moon, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019. Bob was born on July 14, 1943 to Marshall D. & Alwilda F. (Housel) Moon. Visit with family and friends on Saturday, November 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the McCowen & Secord Funeral Home Marshal & Gren Chapel: 120 S. Woodhams St. Plainwell MI 49080. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 at the same location. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery following the funeral. Bob's family includes his siblings: Susan VanDorsten, Beth (George) Williamson; his sister-in-law Mary Moon; five nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother William D Moon. Bob served his country proudly in the United States Army. He also worked for the State of Michigan maintaining The Fort Custer National Guard Post for 42 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid reader. He loved his family and will be deeply missed. Please visit www.mccowensecord.com where you can leave a memory or archive a photo. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019