Robert Michael "Mike" Howley
Battle Creek - Robert Michael "Mike" Howley, 74, of Battle Creek died peacefully at Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Mike was born July 5, 1945 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of James Francis and Eleanor Marie (Goshorn) Howley. He grew up in Wheeling, WV and attended Wheeling Catholic Central through his junior year and was a 1963 graduate of Marist High School in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mike received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA and his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska. Mike served his country in the U.S. Air Force for over 12 years from 1970-1983, and was transferred as a Captain to the Reserves. He was a civilian employee of the Defense Logistics Agency at the Federal Center in Battle Creek working logistics systems and programs from 1984 until retiring in 2005.
Mike was formerly married for 33 years to Dolores Jean (Singer) Howley, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Alana (Benjamin) Levy of Cincinnati, OH; three sons, James (Kathleen) Howley of Los Angeles, CA, Robert Howley of New York, NY, Patrick (Lyssa) Howley of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, Gabriel Levy, Aaron Howley, Jessica Goodroe, Emily Davies-Miller, Spencer Davies, Julia Howley; one great-granddaughter, Amelita Goodroe; one brother, Donald (Pat) Howley of Pittsburgh, PA; and his companion of over 15 years, Kelly Myers. Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for many years where he earned his Wood Badge beads and received the Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow.
Friends will be received 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Andrew Raczkowski at St. Joseph Catholic Church 9:00 am Friday, October 25, 2019. Military Honors and a committal service will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mike may be made to the VA Medical Center for Veteran's personal care items. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019