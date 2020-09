Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Pringle



Battle Creek - Robert "David" Pringle, 44, died Friday, September 11, 2020.



He was born in Brooklyn, New York. He lived in Savannah, Georgia and Niles, Michigan, before coming to Battle Creek. He was a Cook at The Griffin Grill and Pub.



Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.



Funeral Services will be Private.



Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC









