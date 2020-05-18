Services
Robert "Sam" Schuder Jr.

Richland - Robert "Sam" Schuder, Jr., 90, of Richland, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice. He was born May 24, 1929 in Kalamazoo, MI the son of Robert and Dorothy (Bollinger) Schuder, Sr. Bob received his Associate's Degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant (SSG) from 1950-1956 during the Korean Conflict and continued 4 more years in the Army Reserve. Bob married Yvette "Betty" Fox on May 11, 1951 in Angola, IN, whom preceded him in death in 2006. He worked as a Fire Fighter and Public Safety Officer with the City of Battle Creek for 31 years before retiring in 1983 as Battalion Chief. After retirement, Bob and his wife Betty owned and operated B & B Answering service for 15 years and he also worked as a Custodian for 7 years for Gull Lake Schools. Bob was an avid reader. He enjoyed gardening, boating, coin collecting, and antiquing.

He is survived by his daughters, Jeri (Starr) Dayton, Jo Islam, and Jacqueline (Daniel) Lipscomb; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Chuck) Hyet; two nieces; and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 55 years, Yvette "Betty" Schuder; and son-in-law, Tom Islam.

Due to COVID-19 the family will hold private services. Burial will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020
