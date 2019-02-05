|
Robert W. Bennett
Coleman - Robert W. Bennett, 90 of Coleman, died at home Friday February 1, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born April 19, 1928 in Albion, the son of the late Harold & Doris (Worthington) Bennett. He married Christine L. Parkhurst December 19, 1959 in Athens, Michigan. Robert served 2 years with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a school teacher in Calhoun County and also with Rescue Missions in Aurora, Illinois, Battle Creek, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.
Survivors include his wife Christine of Coleman, sons: Robert & Linda Bennett of South Carolina, William & Mofan Bennett of Hong Kong, Bernard & Barbara Bennett of Mt. Pleasant, son-in-law Richard & Allison Crain of Shepherd, 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca J. Crain, brother Ronald J. Bennett and sister Shirley M. Bennett.
Memorial services will be held 11 am Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Central Michigan Christian Church, 3433 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019