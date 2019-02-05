Services
O'Laughlin Funeral Home
215 W. Adams St
Coleman, MI 48618
(989) 465-1551
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Michigan Christian Church
3433 S. Lincoln Rd
Mt. Pleasant, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Bennett


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert W. Bennett Obituary
Robert W. Bennett

Coleman - Robert W. Bennett, 90 of Coleman, died at home Friday February 1, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born April 19, 1928 in Albion, the son of the late Harold & Doris (Worthington) Bennett. He married Christine L. Parkhurst December 19, 1959 in Athens, Michigan. Robert served 2 years with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a school teacher in Calhoun County and also with Rescue Missions in Aurora, Illinois, Battle Creek, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

Survivors include his wife Christine of Coleman, sons: Robert & Linda Bennett of South Carolina, William & Mofan Bennett of Hong Kong, Bernard & Barbara Bennett of Mt. Pleasant, son-in-law Richard & Allison Crain of Shepherd, 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca J. Crain, brother Ronald J. Bennett and sister Shirley M. Bennett.

Memorial services will be held 11 am Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Central Michigan Christian Church, 3433 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information