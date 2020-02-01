|
|
Roger Brown
Delton - Roger R. Brown, 83, of Delton, Michigan, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. He was born on July 9, 1936, the son of Roy E. and Alene G. (Lepper) Brown.
Roger graduated in 1954 from Hastings High School. After high school he joined the United States Marines and served 2 years in the Weapons Infantry. He worked many years for the Barry County Telephone Company until his retirement.
Roger is survived by his Wife, Vivian (Rigel) Brown; Eight Children, Blair (Sandi) Brown, Mike Brown, Dennis (Kim) Brown, David (Theresa) Brown, Ron (Lore) Reinitz, Fred (Rhonda) Reinitz, Tracy (Terry) Reinitz, Dottie (David) Ganther, 23 Grandchildren and 33 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Sister, Vianna, Brother, John, 3 Children and 3 Grandchildren.
Roger enjoyed bowling, reading, playing cards and spending time with his family. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow over the years. He will truly be missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
Funeral service will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, starting at 1:00 pm with Pastor Paul Parker of Cornerstone Community Church officiating.
Interment will take place in the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence.
Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020