Roger Dale Cowles
Battle Creek - Roger Dale Cowles, aged 93, of Battle Creek died peacefully on Friday evening, May 31, 2019 at 'The Oaks at Northpointe Woods' in Battle Creek, Michigan. Roger was born November 15, 1925, the loving son of Eunice Alecia (Talmadge) Cowles and Oscar Delos Cowles, in the family's home on James Street, Battle Creek, Michigan. He was an avid family genealogist and local historian. He could trace his family's lineage to 1635, when John Cowles came to the United States from the Isle of Man, between Ireland and England. He was descended from several local pioneer families, including Floyd and Ida Talmadge, who settled in Newton Township in the early 1830's; and Nirum and Lucy Spaulding, who in the 1830's, also settled south of Battle Creek, on a farm that was located at the site of the present Harper Creek Middle School and High School. He attended Battle Creek Central High School, but delayed graduation to serve in the United States Marine Corps as an automotive repairman from 1943 thru 1946. He was discharged holding the rank of corporal. He received his G.E.D. later. In 1948, he met 'the love of his life', Juanita Arnold, who was working as a clerk at the soda fountain, in the Gardner Drug Store in Hastings. After a two year engagement (Juanita wanted to make sure he was serious), they were married on August 26, 1950 at the Hastings Presbyterian Church. After working various jobs, he eventually purchased AAA Sanitary Supplies (originally on S.W. Capital Avenue, then on West Michigan Avenue) until he retired. Their family attended the Westlake Presbyterian Church. For over 56 years, Roger was very active in the local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, where he volunteered as a Cubmaster, Scout Leader, eventually achieving the honor of Distinguished Commissioner and also served on the Eagle Scout Advancement Committee. He was very proud that all three of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He and his family enjoyed nature, including camping, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Cowles; sons David, Tom (Nancy) and Jack (Sophie); grandchildren Miranda, Brandon, Matthew, Andrew, Emma, Carmen and Margaux Cowles; and devoted niece, Dorene Collins.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita and a daughter, Diana, his brothers Marvin and Kenneth.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, June 6th at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, 223 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek. A funeral service to celebrate Roger's life will be held Friday, June 7th at 11:00 AM at the Westlake Presbyterian Church, 415 28th Street South, with Pastor Robert Barton officiating. Burial service will take place at the Dowling Cemetery. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Roger may be placed at www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 5, 2019