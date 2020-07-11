Roger Max Ruble



Roger Max Ruble, 69, passed away suddenly on July 9, 2020. Roger was born in Battle Creek to J. Max Ruble and Margaret (Ehle) Ruble on October 7, 1950. He graduated from Gull Lake High School in 1969 and attended Kellogg Community College. He spent 1 6 years in the U.S Navy attaining the rank of First Class Petty Officer. Notably, he served in the Persian Gulf aboard the USS Vancouver at the opening of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Later, after completing his military service he worked various jobs including security and as a Pharmacy Tech at Rite Aid. He retired in 2018.



Roger collected knives and bullwhips and enjoyed kung fu movies. He was a loving father and blessed with a kind and gentle spirit. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and walking his dog. He cared deeply for his pets and maintained a menagerie of no fewer than 6 cats and a dog.



He is survived by his son Aric (Katie) Ruble, Pittsburgh, PA and daughters Jackie, Josephine and Joy (Dan) Kujda all of Battle Creek, his sisters Linda (Bernie) Fisher of Dowling MI and Lorie Bennett of Arkansas and five grandchildren, Alex, Fletcher, Levi, Rodney and Eva.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Phillip.



A service will be held at Fort Custer at a date to be announced.









