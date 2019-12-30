|
|
Roger Terry Barnett, Sr.
Battle Creek - Roger Terry Barnett, Sr., age 79, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Evergreen Senior Care Center. He was born September 20, 1940 in Battle Creek, MI.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Mr. Gary Yonkers officiating.
Burial will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials directed to the . Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019