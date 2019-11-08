|
Roman A. Dzialo Jr.
Battle Creek - Roman A. Dzialo Jr. passed away (or as he instructed his family to say "Tell them I kicked off") in Lansing, Michigan on November 5, 2019 at the age of 73, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Roman is survived by his dear and devoted wife of 37 years Irene Dzialo of East Lansing, his children Tricia Dzialo of San Diego, CA, Roman Dzialo III and wife Kirsten of Battle Creek, Edward Dzialo of San Diego, CA, and Morgan Cronin and husband Joseph of Torrance, CA, his grandchildren Liam Dzialo, Anya Dzialo, Broc Dzialo and Jon Cronin, his beloved sister Rae Jane and husband Louie Cubba of Shelby Township, as well as several loving nieces, nephews and close family members. He is preceded in death by parents Roman and Stella Dzialo of Rochester Hills. Roman was born in Hamtramck on October 10, 1946 and has lived a storied and accomplished life, including 3 years, 6 months, 12 days and 10 hours in the United States Navy, followed by a long career at Siemens Nixdorf and the Federal Center of Battle Creek. Roman was a one-of-a-kind storyteller and an amazing cook whose life will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, or a local food bank.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019