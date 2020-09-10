Ronal Chase



Ms. Ronal Chase, the daughter of Ronald C Chase and Alice J Chase, was born February 4, 1955 in Battle Creek, MI. She attended Battle Creek Central High School and graduated in 1974. She was employed by Community Hospital.



Ronal loved music, dancing, and people. She never met a stranger and had a unique gift of seeing beauty in everyone she met. Her mission was to leave everyone feeling just a little better about themselves. Her laughter and optimism will be missed by everyone that knew her.



Ronal departed this life on August 23, 2020 after an extended illness. The family would like to thank Belltower Health and Rehabilitation Center, most notable Ms Dachel Smith, who cared for her down to the end when the COVID pandemic prevented family from being present. She was preceded in death by sisters Frances Chase and Glenda Thompson. She leaves to cherish her memory brothers: Herbert Mathews, Frederic (Nancy) Mathews, David Chase, Jordan (Elizabeth) Chase, and Julian Chase; Sisters: Berniece Chase, Veda (Cleophas) Howard, Denise (Willie) Graham, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at noon on Saturday, September 12th.









