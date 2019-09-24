|
|
Ronald Andersen
Olivet - Ronald Philip Andersen, age 77, of Olivet, was heaven bound on September 19, 2019, while coming home from worship band practice on his Harley Davidson. He was born February 10, 1942, in Charlotte to John Donald Crable and Dorothy Stocking. Ron went on to graduate from Bellevue High School in 1960. After graduation Ron proudly served his country in the US Navy. On March 29, 2002, Ron married Judith Fuller. Ron spent the majority of his career in Kitchen Design. He owned and operated Andersen's Quality Cabinets and Design in Battle Creek and Kentucky. Together Ron and Judith started CCHYMN Ministry and were able to minister to many local churches with Ron's gift of music. Ron had a deep passion for music. He played guitar, banjo, and mandolin. Ron also taught guitar for many years, played with the Everly Brothers, was an honorary Kentucky Colonel, and placed second to John Michael Montgomery in a talent contest. Some of the local churches Ron served at were Olivet First Assembly of God, Potter's House of Battle Creek, Springport Bible Church, Impact Church, Seventh Day Adventist, and several Methodist and Pentecostal Churches in Indiana. He was a true minister of the Gospel and loved spreading the love of God to others.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Judith; children: Debbie Tuyls Andersen, Rhonda (Mark) Gray, Stacey Andersen Allard, Heather (Steven) Andersen Stock, Richard Andersen, Karen Petersen, Daniel Fuller, Christine Hollenbeck Norris, Sheila (Timothy) Hollenbeck Rowse, Eric David Fuller, Erin (Greg) Fuller Bliss; over 40 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John D. Andersen; and half-sisters: Penny Corpuz, Debbie Dye.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1 P.M. at the Olivet First Assembly of God, 4767 W. Butterfield Hwy., Olivet, MI 49076. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will take place in Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Ron's honor to the Springport Bible Church Building Fund, 240 Mechanic St., Springport, MI 49284.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019