Ronald H. Clark
Marshall - Ronald H. Clark, age 71, of Marshall, MI passed away peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home in the care of his loving wife. He was born September 21, 1947 in Marshall, MI the son of Gordon and Ruth (Faulkner) Clark. Ron graduated from Marshall High School, class of '65. Through mutual friends, Ron met Donna Morse. They married on December 21, 1974. He owned and operated Clark's Radiator Shop for several years. Ron was an avid golfer, he enjoyed trap shooting, watching TV and taking naps.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Donna of 44 years; uncle, Maynard Clark; and his beloved dog Molly. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be directed to Oaklawn Hospital or the Marshall Country Club Maintenance Fund. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019