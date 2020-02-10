|
Ronald J. Girod, Jr.
Auburn, IL - Ronald J. Girod, Jr., 54, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on June 6, 1965, to Ronald J. and Carrie M. (LaForest) Girod. He married Darla Baker on February 23, 1985, at Scott Air Force Base.
Ron was employed by R&R Bindery. He enjoyed cars and loved spending time with and spoiling his granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Darla; children, Ronald J. "RJ" Girod III of Springfield and Krystal Girod of Ashland, VA; granddaughter, Cheyanne Herrera; parents, Ron and Carrie Girod of Carlyle; sister, Rhonda LaLena of Lombard; sisters-in-law, Cathy Schumer of Belleville and Stephanie Baker of Ohio; nephews, Zachary and Jacob Schumer of Belleville and Tyler Brewer of Texas; nieces, Courtney Brewer of Ohio and Marcella Gundlach of Belleville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Michigan, Florida and Ohio.
Memorial Gathering: 5 - 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.
