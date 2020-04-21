|
Ronald "Pete" L. Bess
Battle Creek - Ronald "Pete" Luther Bess
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Ronald "Pete" Bess on April 9, 2020. Pete was born October 25th, 1939 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Luther H. and Iva B. (Duncan) Bess, the youngest of five siblings.
He graduated from Battle Creek Central and attended Kellogg Community College. Pete was an excellent swimmer and worked as a lifeguard at the Percy Jones and Youth Building pools, and at Willard Beach where he met his future wife. He married the love of his life, Hallie (Newman) Bess on February 25, 1961. He worked at Post Cereals, UPS and served in the Air National Guard. As an entrepreneur, he started several companies including Besco Water Conditioning, and owned various rental properties. He co-founded Certified Benefit Advisors in Battle Creek with one of his sons and was a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor and Licensed Insurance Agent until his retirement.
Pete and Hallie loved to travel and visited all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, and as far as Ireland and the West Indies, but especially enjoyed the Upper Peninsula, Mackinaw Island and anywhere on the Great Lakes shoreline.
Pete's warm smile and gentle presence will be forever missed by his family and friends. "Papa" as he was known by his grandchildren, loved watching their participation in basketball, lacrosse, cross country and track and gymnastics. He enjoyed boating on "Lake" Goguac, history, politics, conspiracy theories, Tanqueray martinis, the color red (his cars and sweaters), music at Clara's On The River, Hallie's fruit pies, and the World's Best Hot Beef sandwich at the old Hop Shop on Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek, when he was growing up!
Pete and Hallie celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on February 25, 2020 by renewing their vows in a lovely intimate ceremony. They attended the First Church of Christ Scientist.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters and a brother; Kathleen (John) Lowe of Peoria, IL, Betty Hicks of Iron River, MI, and Kenneth (Doris) Bess of Battle Creek, MI.
He is survived by his loving wife Hallie, devoted sons Jay of Atlanta, GA, Beau (Sheley), Chip (Cheryl) and a brother, Guy (Sue) Bess all of Battle Creek, MI along with his beloved grandchildren, Haelee, Chase, Mariah, Blake, Bronson, Peyton and Brennyn. He was also blessed with many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Pete's life will be held at a future date with the details published in the Enquirer and The Shopper. Mark your calendar when announced.
There will be a viewing this Friday, April 24th from 10am to 7pm at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Please allow for social distancing and limited numbers allowed in the building throughout the day. The family looks forward to receiving all of Pete's friends and family, please bear with us as we adhere to the current set of restrictions. The service and interment will be announced after April 30th. Arrangements are being handled by Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
During this difficult time, the family would like you to support an insecure child, cheer-up an elderly person, patch-up a useless quarrel, support one another or hold someone's hand.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020