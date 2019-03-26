Services
Williams - Gores Funeral Home - Delton
133 E. Orchard Street, P.O. Box 217
Delton, MI 49046
(269) 623-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams - Gores Funeral Home - Delton
133 E. Orchard Street, P.O. Box 217
Delton, MI 49046
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hickory Corners Bible Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hickory Corners Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Hughes Ii


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Lee Hughes Ii Obituary
Ronald L. Hughes II, age 39, passed away March 21, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Ronald was born on November 13, 1979 in Battle Creek, Michigan, the son of Ronald and Annette (Collige) Hughes. Ronald was a 1998 graduate of Bellevue High School. After graduating, Ronald worked for AC Foundry as an Engineer Technician for over twenty-one dedicated years. A hard worker, Ronald enjoyed staying busy by golfing, bowling, and running his hobby farm. He was very creative, making many craft projects for family and friends. Most important to Ronald was his family; he was a wonderful husband and father to his wife and children. Surviving is his loving wife, Rebecca Hughes; children: Isabella, Colton, Owen, Gabriel, and Ellyna; parents; grandparents: Jerold and Janet Hughes; an aunt; and several uncles. Ronald was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gerold Collige and Alice Lieb. Ronald's family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Williams-Gores Funeral Home and again on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10-11 AM at the Hickory Corners Bible Church where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Pastor Jeff Worden officiating. Burial will take place in Assyria Cemetery. Those who wish to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the future needs of Rebecca and Children. Please visit www.williamsgoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message for Ronald's family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now