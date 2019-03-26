|
Ronald L. Hughes II, age 39, passed away March 21, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Ronald was born on November 13, 1979 in Battle Creek, Michigan, the son of Ronald and Annette (Collige) Hughes. Ronald was a 1998 graduate of Bellevue High School. After graduating, Ronald worked for AC Foundry as an Engineer Technician for over twenty-one dedicated years. A hard worker, Ronald enjoyed staying busy by golfing, bowling, and running his hobby farm. He was very creative, making many craft projects for family and friends. Most important to Ronald was his family; he was a wonderful husband and father to his wife and children. Surviving is his loving wife, Rebecca Hughes; children: Isabella, Colton, Owen, Gabriel, and Ellyna; parents; grandparents: Jerold and Janet Hughes; an aunt; and several uncles. Ronald was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gerold Collige and Alice Lieb. Ronald's family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Williams-Gores Funeral Home and again on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10-11 AM at the Hickory Corners Bible Church where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Pastor Jeff Worden officiating. Burial will take place in Assyria Cemetery. Those who wish to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the future needs of Rebecca and Children. Please visit www.williamsgoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message for Ronald's family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019