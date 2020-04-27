Resources
Fulton - Rosalie D. Fromm, age 91 of Fulton died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Shaffer Senior Residence in Battle Creek. She was born in Charlotte, MI on Feb. 17, 1929 the daughter of Herbert P. and Anabelle (Franz) Smith. She graduated from Climax High School. Rosalie was married to Harold A. Fromm and was a farm wife and longtime employee of Transamerica Insurance in Battle Creek. She enjoyed her large flower garden. She attended Bible Churches at Factoryville, Battle Creek, and Gull Lake.

Rosalie is survived by four children, Roger (Elizabeth) Fromm of Athens, Caroline Janes and Arnold (Penny) Fromm both of Fulton, and Judith (Tim) Boonstra of Fairview, MI; thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Acker of Pontiac and Lorraine (Duane) Dralette of Climax. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Herbert and Alan Smith; and a sister, Marilyn Babcock.

Graveside services will be 1:00 pm on Friday, May 1, 2020 in North Fulton Cemetery with Duane Dralette officiating. As required, distancing and masks are to be used. Memorials may be directed to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Arrangements were by the Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
