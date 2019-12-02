|
Rose Hollister
Battle Creek - Rose Marie Hollister (Yurisich-Sleight) passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Rose was born in Battle Creek, MI on May 21, 1943. Rose was a Cradle Catholic. Rose attended St. Philip Catholic Schools and Battle Creek Public Schools. Rose married John R. Sleight on December 2, 1961. John preceded her in death in 1986. Rose married Russell C. Hollister II, on May 25, 1989. They were happily married for 23 years before Russ passed in 2012.
They were active in the Goldwing Motorcycle Club Chapter I, traveling the country and camping. They also enjoyed traveling and watching their grandchildren play sports. Rose worked at Hi-Lex for about 23 years.
Rose is survived by her children, John Sleight, Steve (Christi) Yurisich, Stephanie (Mike) Kurzawski; Step-Sons, Rusty Hollister, Terry (Rebecca) Sleight; Step-Daughters, Lisa Hollister, Kim Sleight; Sisters; Helen (Jim) Noteboom, Suanne Yurisich; Brother, George (Cindy) Yurisich. She also had a combined 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steven Joseph (1991) and Rosalie M. (Puff) Yurisich (1952); Brother, Steve Yurisich (2007); Step-Sons, Timothy Sleight (2007) and Jimmy Hollister (2019).
Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral and Cremation, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, 112 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, on Friday, December 6, 2019 starting at 10:30 am with Fr. John Fleckenstein officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Interment will take place at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019