|
|
Rosemary Paul
Ceresco - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Rosemary (Blair) Paul, age 75, of Ceresco, MI, announces the passing of our dear mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Ceresco, MI.
She was born April 24, 1944 in Kinderhook, MI the daughter of Oscar Otto Blair and Mary Catherine (Starbuck) Blair.
Rosemary had been a heavy equipment operator for the public works department of the City of Battle Creek for over 20 years when she retired in 1999.
She married Larry LeRoy Paul on September 26, 1968 in Allen, MI; and her husband passed away on March 4, 2006. Rosemary received her GED from Quincy, MI and has attended several years of classes in general business at KCC.
She is survived by five children: Tracie & John Petrick of Vicksburg, MI; Trisha & Kirk Gorby of Battle Creek, MI; Todd & Andrea Paul of Battle Creek, MI; Tania & Scott Day of Ceresco, MI; Tammy & Jason Stout of Poquoson, Virginia; one sister: Sharon Young of Coldwater, MI; four brothers: Gene Blair of Huntington, CA; Oscar Blair, Jr. Kinderhook, MI; Harley & Sharon Blair of Union City, MI; and Dennis Blair of Coldwater, MI; nine grandchildren: Paige Petrick; Leah Petrick; Jenna Jones; Todd Paul, Jr.; Chloe Paul; Lauren Day; Tyler Day; Meghan Stout; and Matthew Stout. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers: William Blair and Gerald Blair.
She enjoyed working in her gardens, enjoyed crossword puzzles, liked to play cards, and enjoyed cooking.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home but a time of remembrance at Fort Custer National Cemetery will be private with Rev. Rick Weesner of the Garrison Hills Wesleyan church officiating. Memorial tributes may be made to: Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019