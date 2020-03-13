|
Roy Ramos
Battle Creek - Roy Ramos, age 69, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully Monday evening, March 9th, 2020 and went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was surrounded by his loving companion Diane Bona, his children, the children's mother Salina Fell, and his loyal grand dogs Guapo Roy, Rojo, and Romulus Roy. He was born on May 11, 1950, in Lansing, MI the loving son of Alfredo and Dominga (Trevino) Ramos.
Roy is survived by his 4 children, Anne Almaraz, Salina (Matthew) Liles, Nicole Ramos, and Jason Roy Ramos; 3 grandchildren, Krystal, Justin, and Jackson; siblings Alfredo Jr. and Georgie, Dominga (Rick) Conine, Olga (Al) Peludat, Jo Ann (Chuck) Banning, Larry (Cindy) Ramos, Nina (Leroy) Oliver, Jerry (Barb) Ramos, Cindy (Don) Hammond, Gene Ramos, Juan Ramos, and Sue (Randy) Smith. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Blas Antonio Ramos, and granddaughter Sabrina (Bree) Almaraz.
Roy worked at Post Cereals for 35 years. Roy was a dedicated Union Representative, elected to multiple roles, and took great pride in helping his Union brother/ sisters. Roy loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved riding motorcycles and took great pride in his automobiles. Roy was a loving father, provider, teacher, and coach to his children, those he loved, and the community.
Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Monday, March 16, 2020, 11:00 am. Interment will take place in the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020