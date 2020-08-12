Roy Warren Albers
Battle Creek, MI - Roy, age 98, died Monday evening, August 10, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo, MI, following a brief illness.
Roy, the son of Walter and Elizabeth (Meinheit) Albers, was born in Falls City, NE on December 1, 1921, and was a 1940 graduate of Falls City High School. He moved to Detroit 1940. He served his Country honorably and nobly during World War II from 1943-1946 in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant (JG). He was a dive bomber pilot. He and his wife Billie moved to Battle Creek in 1946. Roy and Billie owned and operated Millers Wholesale Inc, a wholesale distribution business beginning in 1946. He was still going into work with his son Scott 75 years later.
Roy was an avid boater and fisherman. He and Billie owned a 34' boat docked in South Haven for almost 30 years. They could be found there relaxing or fishing almost every weekend in the summer. His latest "boat" was a 1960 Lincoln Continental convertible that he bought after he sold the boat in South Haven. He enjoyed taking it to car shows and cruise-ins around the area. He also enjoyed accompanying his grandsons to their hockey and rugby matches when they were young, and through their college years.
Roy was united in marriage to the former Arvilla Mae "Billie" Miller in Toledo OH on January 29, 1946. She sadly preceded him in death on May 3, 2015. Surviving is his son, Scott W. (Rosemary) Albers of Battle Creek; two precious grandsons, Mitchell G. (Stephanie) Albers and Thomas W. (Hannah) Albers and a great grandson born the day after he died, Isaac W. Albers. Roy was also preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Lillian, Mary and Eleanor. His sister Phyllis (Bob) Norman and Joyce (Don) Lang survive.
The Funeral Service to celebrate Roy's life will be held on Monday, August 17th at Noon at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek with the Rev. Chad M. Parmalee, Pastor of the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Monday at the funeral home. Due to government restrictions, the service will be limited and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/event/223104
or on the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care Facebook page. Final interment will be in Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI with the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Fort Custer Honor Guard bestowing full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy's honor may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
.
