Russell E. Ruggles
Burlington, MI - Russell Earl Ruggles, age 79 of Burlington, Michigan passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. He was born September 15, 1941 in Marshall, Michigan the son of Earl and Ruth (Smith) Ruggles. A 1961 graduate of Union City High School, he was a lifelong resident of the area. Mr. Ruggles worked at Glove Coaters for 31 years, was a member of North Athens Baptist Church and currently attends First Baptist Church of Bellevue, volunteered at the Battle Creek Air Show, and enjoyed model airplanes and model trains. He is survived by his children: Martha Ruggles of Burlington and Mark (Tiffany) Ruggles of Bellevue; three grandchildren: Makayla, Natalie and RaeLynn Ruggles; two sisters: Louise (Dick) Sivits of Battle Creek and Ruthie Smith of Burlington; brother in law Joe Thurtle of Burlington, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Jean Thurtle and brother in law Eli Smith. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the North Athens Baptist Church, 2020 M Drive S., Athens, MI 49011 with Rev. Marvin Savola officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, North Athens Baptist Church or First Baptist Church in Bellevue, MI. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
