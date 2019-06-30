Ruth Brown



Battle Creek - Ruth Vada (Pieper) Brown, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Bickford Cottage. She was born on May 9, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio to Alvin H. and Hazel G. Pieper.



The youngest of five children, Ruth graduated from Libby High School, during which time, she studied music at the Toledo Conservatory of Music. After graduation, she attended Spring Arbor College, where she would meet her future husband, Charles Richard Brown (Dick).



They were married on June 5, 1948 in Toledo Ohio, attending Greenville College shortly after, until Dick was drafted into the Marines during the Korean War, which took them to training bases throughout the country for two years.



After his military duty, they settled into Battle Creek where Ruth and Dick ran a successful residential construction business, Ruth acting as both secretary and treasurer.



Ruth was intricately involved in the music program and volunteer administration at the Free Methodist Church where she played the organ and piano for church services and special occasions such as choir contatas, weddings, and funerals. She and Dick often sang duets in church, or trios with their daughter Julie.



Ruth was a Sunday School teacher, official board member, and for many years the church treasurer, but her greatest joy was being a homemaker.



She is predeceased by her husband, Dick, who passed away on August 14, 1998.



Ruth is survived by her daughter, Julie Baker, son-in-law, Paul Baker, two grandchildren, Christy Zachos (Aaron) and Stephen Baker (Kristan), and two great grandsons, Nolen Paul Baker and Lincoln Thomas Baker.



A private graveside service will be held at Spring Arbor Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the First Wesleyan Church of Battle Creek. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care.