Ruth Eleanor Rabbitt
Ruth Eleanor Rabbitt, 96 years old, passed away peacefully at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek, Michigan on December 31, 2019. She was born on April 25, 1923 the fifth of fourteen siblings in Alston, Michigan to Walerius and Emelia Kero. Ruth married Robert "Bob" Rabbitt, her devoted husband of 59 years on July 23, 1951. Graduate of Baraga High School and Northern Michigan University, she taught the elementary grades in Algonac, Sault Saint Marie, and Battle Creek schools, and retired from Harper Creek Community Schools after many years of service. Ruth was a former member of the National and Michigan Education Association, served as a 4H leader, and was a counselor at the Bay Cliff Health Camp and the Outdoor Education Camp. She was a former member of Calhoun County Quilters and past president of the Cereal City Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. After retiring, she was a member of the Association of Retired School Personnel. She and Bob spent their winters in Texas volunteering for highway clean up, the food pantry, and the Texas Host Program. Ruth belonged to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and spent much of her spare time playing cards with friends and sewing quilt tops for the Charitable Union. She loved reading on her sun porch, solving crosswords and sudoku puzzles, and watching the birds.
Ruth is survived by her children: Carol (Robert) McHolme of Quincy, Michigan, Dr. Kay Park of St. Louis, Missouri, and Dr. Richard (Kailana) Rabbitt of Salt Lake City, Utah. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Lindsay McHolme, Becky (Jeff) Smith, Clayton Park, Aaron Park, Sydney Rabbitt, and Maya Rabbitt; and four great grandchildren: Mia Wagner, Asher Smith, Isla Smith, and Vada Smith. Ruth's surviving siblings are her three sisters: Agnes Kantola, Alice Koski, and Karen Strand; and three sisters-in-law: Barbara Finney, Virginia Wilbur, and Beverly Kero.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Robert Rabbitt on June 28, 2010; and by her siblings Elma, Brynolf, Edna, Wilbert, Viola, Lillian, Arthur, Elvie, Ralph, Dorothy, and Lois.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 13th at St. Mark Lutheran Church (114 E. Minges Road, Battle Creek, MI) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service to immediately follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Brad Hubbard officiating. Burial will take place at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Ross Township, MI. Memorials can be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, or The Charitable Union. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service 223 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037 (269) 965-5145. www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020