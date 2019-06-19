|
Ruth Florine Kemper
The Villages, FL - Ruth Florine (Gronewold) Kemper, 91, passed away on June 14, 2019 at her home in Summerfield, FL. She was born on January 15, 1928 to parents John and Anna Gronewold of La Prairie, IL.
Ruth graduated from Golden, IL High School in 1945, attended and graduated from Western Illinois College with a BS degree in 1949. It was during these post WWII college years that the huge influx of veterans took advantage of the GI Bill to enter college. Among them was Navy Veteran, Ray G. Kemper who became the love of her life. Ruth and Ray were married in 1949. To this 55 year marriage were born 4 children who survive, Rev. Michael (Jane) of Plainwell, MI, Dr. Jacqueline of Pearland, TX; Rev. Gregory (Tina) of Point Lookout, NY and Maria Liccardo (Peter) of Evanston, IL. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Ray and her sister, Gertrude Eicken.
During her working years Ruth taught varying high school and adult classes in both Galesburg, IL and Battle Creek, MI.
Ruth and Ray retired to Spruce Creek South in Summerfield, FL in 1993. Ruth often took leadership roles in school, church and social organizations to which she belonged. Her recreational interests included golf, Mahjong, cards, reading and games of many kinds. A Charter Member of the Hope Lutheran Church, Summerfield, FL where services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the church or to the .
