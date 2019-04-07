Ruth Longanecker



Battle Creek - Ruth Elizabeth Longanecker, 85, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Oaks at Northpointe Woods. She was born on March 12, 1934, the daughter of Alfred Ernest Pitt and Frances Mae (Harmon) Pitt.



Ruth graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1952. She married Billie A. Longanecker on April 2, 1954. They divorced in 1972, but they remained companions until his passing in 2002.



After high school Ruth worked for a short time at S.S. Kresge but later found her calling as a nurses' aide. She worked first at the American Legion Hospital and then the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility from which she retired.



Ruth is survived by her daughter, Colleen (Dan) Freehling; three sons, Gary Longanecker, Bruce (Iris) Longanecker, and Billie Longanecker, sister, Carolyn (Terry) Guilfoyle, brother, Allan Pitt, 16 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Pitt, mother, Frances Pitt, daughter, Kathy Jacobs and brother, Howard Pitt.



Ruth loved to play Bingo, watch the Game Show Network, and especially follow the Detroit Tigers. She owned many dogs throughout her life, but her favorites were Sparky and Brady.



Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, with the funeral service immediately following starting at 12:00 pm with Pastor Tom Townsend of Calvary Baptist Church officiating.



Interment will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery.



Memorials many be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.



