Ruth Margaret Bowman
1921 - 2020
Ruth Margaret Bowman

Fulton - Ruth Margaret Bowman age 99 of Fulton passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at The Oaks at NorthPointe Woods in Battle Creek.

Ruth (Becker) Bowman was October 22, 1921, to Rudolph and Anna (Becker) Brandenburg in Sturgis, MI. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1939. Ruth and Albert L. Bowman married May 5, 1940 at her parents' home. She resided at their farm in Fulton for over 75 years.

Ruth belonged to the Kalamazoo Farm Bureau, AARP and was a former member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved entertaining and cooking meals for family, friends and neighbors. She was noted for her leg of lamb, deviled eggs, coconut cream and lemon pies, as well as famous oatmeal cake. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruth is survived by her son Ronald Bowman of Fulton, grandson Rick (Jennifer) Bowman of Colorado, granddaughters: Sheri (Mike) Bredice of Bridgeman, and Alyssa (Evan) Desjardins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert in 2003, two brothers, and two sisters.

Following in Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
