Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave. N.E.
Battle Creek, , MI
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave. N.E.
Battle Creek, , MI
Ruth May Barnhill

Ruth May Barnhill Obituary
Ruth May Barnhill

Dowling - Ruth May Barnhill, age 97, of Dowling went to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, October 27, 2019. She was born in Paragould, Arkansas on July 5, 1922, the daughter of Ira and Sallie Jarvis and attended Greene County High School. On April 1, 1941 she married her high school sweetheart, Olin A. "Barney" Barnhill in Paragould.

Ruth received her license to practice Cosmetology from LaVera Beauty School of Beauty Culture in Omaha, Nebraska where she worked as a beautician in various salons. After moving to Battle Creek in 1950, she received her cosmetology license from Wright Beauty School and worked in salons here until she and Olin started Barney's Glass in 1956. Ruth was Vice President and bookkeeper.

Ruth loved baking birthday, wedding and anniversary cakes for all her family and friends. She also excelled in sewing, entertaining, cooking for parties and crafting. Her love for her two children, six grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren brought her endless delight in her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Richard) Hamilton; her son, Jimmie (Beth) Barnhill; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Olin "Barney"; her parents; three brothers, and five sisters.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30th at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek where funeral services to celebrate Ruth's life will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 31st. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the Shrine Hospitals for Children or to the Hickory Corners Bible Church. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Ruth may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
