Ruth Smith Obituary
Ruth H. Smith, 87, of Battle Creek, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. She was born on September 6, 1932, the daughter of Jessie James Newton and Trudie (Jefferson) Davis.

Ruth attended Yerger High School in Hope, Arkansas. She was employed at First Congregational Church for 48 years. Ruth was a devoted member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church since 1959 and served on the Usher Board for many years.

Ruth is survived by her Son, Napoleon Smith of Madison, WI; Sister, Mandy L. Howard and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Father, Jessie James Newton, Mother, Trudie Davis, Husband, Walter Clinton Smith, Daughter, Carolyn Smith and Three Brothers, Erie Newton, Thomas Newton and Elgie Newton.

Ruth had a passion for shopping, spending time with her family and going to church. She will truly be missed by her family, friends and everyone that knew and loved her.

Visitation will take place at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 636 W. Van Buren Street on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am with Rev. Timothy Troxler of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church officiating.

Interment will take place at the Fort Custer National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - Michigan Chapter, 21311 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI 48076 or the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 636 West Van Buren Street, Battle Creek, MI 49037.

Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800.

www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
