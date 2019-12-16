|
|
Sally Ann Gibson
Battle Creek - Died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Evergreen Senior Care. Sally was born on February 24, 1938, in Battle Creek, the daughter of Ralph and Ann (Taft) Durfee. She had been a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Lakeview High School. She married Maynard "Gibby" Gibson who preceded her in death. Sally was employed at Eaton Corporation for 5 years, she then decorated cakes at Felpausch. She was a member of North Avenue Church of God and enjoyed crocheting. Surviving are sons, Michael Nickerson, Patrick , Kevin Gibson and Russ Gibson; 5 grandchildren; a sister, Norma Jean Krontz. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Nickerson, a daughter Lori Nickerson; a grandchild, Joshua Nickerson; a brother, James Durfee and a sister, Jacqueline Johnson. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the North Avenue Church of God with Pastor Jeff Eckman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Hicks Cemetery. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019