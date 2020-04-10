|
Sandra Acker
Battle Creek - Sandra L. Acker, 78, of Battle Creek passed away April 1, 2020 at home while under the care of Hospice Care of SW Michigan, surrounded by her family.
Sandy was born May 9, 1941 to Raymond and Phyllis (Livingood) Bouchard. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Roland Bouchard, Dennis Bouchard; daughter Bonnie Stranahan, and the love of her life, Garry Millard.
She worked as a waitress at several local businesses but would most be remembered at the Idle Hour Tavern, M-66 Bowl, and Saints & Sinners Lounge. Sandy also worked for Federal-Mogul in Mendon until it closed. Then she worked at Interbake Cookies before being hired by Battle Creek Transit. She started driving in 1982 but was hired full time in 1984 and drove the bus until retiring in August of 2004. On her last run, many of her family members were at different bus stops throughout her route to be picked up to finish the last trip with her.
As an employee she was dedicated, trustworthy, and reliable. For many years she worked three jobs, seven days a week to raise her family, so holidays and vacations were very special to her. Some of her most memorable trips were to: California with her brother Donald and his wife Kathy to see Alcatraz, Yosemite, and Sequoia, numerous trips to Florida to see her sister Karen while she lived there, a cruise to the Bahamas to celebrate her brother Dennis and sister-in-law Carolyn's 25th Anniversary, trips to Las Vegas with brothers Ronnie & Dennis and their wives. While raising her family, she enjoyed going to Lake Cecelia in Baldwin, which was a must every June, and there was even a trip overseas to Greece with her mother Phyllis.
When not traveling Sandy had plenty of things she enjoyed. Monday afternoons were spent bowling on the "50 Plus" league at M-66 Bowl, Euchre games every weekend, Sunday breakfast with family, puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and Survivor. And then there was the baking. Cookies by the batches. There were pies, cupcakes, bread, jam, and even Jell-O with bananas to name a few.
Sandy is survived by her children, Floyd Belcher III, Dan Belcher, Connie (Victor) Watson, and Delberta Belt, son-in-law Frank Stranahan, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; Sister Karen Powers and brother Donald (Kathy) Bouchard and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at Sandy's home in Battle Creek on May 9th from 12:00 - 4:00. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020