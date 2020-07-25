Sandra Ann Boes
Battle Creek - Sandra Ann Boes, age 84, of Battle Creek died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.
Mrs. Boes was born on October 18, 1935 in Battle Creek, Michigan to William L. and Gertrude (Hutchison) Collins. She was a lifelong resident of the Battle Creek area and was a graduate of Lakeview High School, class of 1953. While in high school, she worked as a clerk at the Wayne's Market. She then worked as a Clams Examiner for the Federal Life & Casualty Insurance Company and then as a representative for the old Twin Valley Optical Center. She retired in 1960 to begin her full-time occupation as a Domestic Engineer.
On May 14, 1959, she married Lester Joseph Boes at the Lakeview Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2015.
Sandra was a life member of the Lakeview Baptist Church and was baptized on March 26, 1959. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing and camping at the Tri-Lake Campground for 16 years. Sandra enjoyed playing cards, making many beautiful crafts, and going to craft shows. She loved shopping and lived by the motto, "Shop till you Drop".
She is survived by sons, Jody (Maria) Boes of Battle Creek and Paul (Darla) Boes of Battle Creek; grandchildren, Robert Murray, and Christina Overhauser; four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and a brother, William L. Collins of Battle Creek.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Juanita Collins (infant), Mildred Hawk, Melba Yates, Tiny Angell, and Mary Cuyler-Willavize.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 2838 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions are to the Lakeview Baptist Church or to the charity of one's choice
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a Celebration Gathering will be held at a later date.
